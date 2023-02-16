The Arts Council prepares for Stories at the Gallery

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In a few weeks, Stories at the Gallery returns to the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley with New York Times Bestselling Author Conor Knighton.

Not only is Knighton an author, but he is also a correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning and an award-winning journalist and producer.

Knighton said he was thrilled when his book, “Leave Only Footprints” made it to the New York Times Bestsellers list.

“The book came out the week that every bookstore in the country was closed, this was April 2020. There was a moment when I was afraid that nobody would get a chance to read it and then all of sudden everyone was stuck at home,” said Knighton. “They now had plenty of time to read, and I had written about the places, that at least at that time, people couldn’t go to. So, it ended up being a bit of chair travel, where people were sitting at home reading about adventures that I had in national parks.”

Arts Council Board President Jeremy Osborne added that The Arts Council is excited to host such an event.

“I think we are lucky to have a journalist of his caliber here. We want to invite people to join us to experience something a little different. This is something we have not featured before and the national parks are so popular right now,” said Osborne.

Stories at the Gallery with Conor Knighton will be held on Thursday, March 2, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Arts Council Gallery.

Tickets are $65 on their website or you can call the Arts Council at 979-696-2787.

In addition to Stories at the Gallery with Conor Knighton, the Arts Council Gallery is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

