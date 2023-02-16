Women’s basketball game at Auburn moved up to 5 Thursday

AUBURN, Alabama -- Due to the threat of severe weather impacting the Auburn area Thursday night, the women’s basketball game between Auburn and Texas A&M has been moved up to a 5 p.m. start.

How to Keep up

Thursday’s game will be streamed on SECN+ with live stats here.

Follow the Aggies

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.