Women’s basketball game at Auburn moved up to 5 Thursday

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUBURN, Alabama -- Due to the threat of severe weather impacting the Auburn area Thursday night, the women’s basketball game between Auburn and Texas A&M has been moved up to a 5 p.m. start.

Thursday’s game will be streamed on SECN+ with live stats here.

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

