Women’s basketball game at Auburn moved up to 5 Thursday
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUBURN, Alabama -- Due to the threat of severe weather impacting the Auburn area Thursday night, the women’s basketball game between Auburn and Texas A&M has been moved up to a 5 p.m. start.
How to Keep up
Thursday’s game will be streamed on SECN+ with live stats here.
Follow the Aggies
Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.