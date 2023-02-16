BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Be the positive difference in a child’s life and attend this year’s Starlight Affair.

The event, hosted by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas, is in its 8th year.

It will include food, live music and a silent auction, with proceeds going back into Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas.

Tanner Williams with RMHC says he believes in keeping families close during their time of need, and their organization assists with that mission.

“We are located in all three hospitals. We have family rooms, we have Happy Wheels carts. We have the Healing Hearts program, and all the benefits and proceeds from this event support our local community,” explained Williams.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas are still in need of sponsors. Visit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas for tickets or to become a sponsor.

The Starlight Affair will be Saturday, April 1 at Traditions Club starting at 6 p.m.

