Big, blustery wind blows February feel back into the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a warm, windy, and near record-breaking couple of days, the Brazos Valley is in for yet another big change up for the second half of the week. Mother Nature sweeps in a cold front as we sleep Wednesday night to remind us that it is, in fact, still winter.

Our high topped off at 81° on this...

*checks calendar*

February afternoon...🫠

Congrats, Brazos Valley! You lived through the 3rd warmest February 15th on record.

Now, put the short sleeves away! February feel returns as we sleep. pic.twitter.com/PZxrc4uJOh — Kayleigh Thomas (@KBTXKayleigh) February 15, 2023

After a couple of spring-like afternoons, we flip the script back to February with a 30° temperature drop into Thursday afternoon. Thermometers will struggle to climb above the low 50s. But do not be fooled, when you pair the cooler temperatures with the blustery, north wind we will only feel like the 40s all Thursday.

Much like our last push of cold air, this arrives overnight as we sleep. Around midnight, the cold front will start to edge into our northern counties, arriving in Bryan-College Station around 2 am, and by the time most of us are getting out to start our day the front will have cleared our southeastern counties. While most of us will get through the night without a whole lot of commotion, there remains a chance for a passing shower.

Cold front moves in as we sleep Wednesday night. (KBTX)

The rain chance is limited here in the Brazos Valley, but not out of the question. The Storm Prediction Center keeps the bullseye of strong/severe weather development to our northeast. However, the very eastern counties of the Brazos Valley are still held in a 1 out of 5 risk for a very brief stronger storm as the front passes through. Best coverage of rain comes between 1 am and 5 am at 50%. While the coverage may be high, the rain totals will not be. Anywhere from no accumulation to 0.1″ with an isolated pocket closer to 0.25″ of rain is up for grabs.

Next cold front brings a small chance for some scattered rain and rumbles. (KBTX)

While rain and a few rumbles are possible, you are more likely to be woken up by gusty winds moving in behind the front. There will be a bit of a delay, but wind gusts in the 30s move into our northern counties around 4 am. The remainder of the morning will be on the blustery side, sustained winds settle between 15-20mph and gusts upwards of 35mph. Into the afternoon, winds stay gusty but just slightly less so at 25-35mph.

Winds will huff and puff at us from the north throughout Thursday (KBTX)

And this isn’t just a one-day cold snap, both Friday and Saturday morning start at or near freezing with highs not climbing above the 50s until Sunday. Into next week, you can break out the shorts again as spring-like air returns.

Not a one day cold snap, but temperatures warm quickly back into the 80s by early next week. (KBTX)

