Bryan advances four wrestlers and one alternate to State Tournament

By Morgan Weaver
Feb. 16, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High advanced four wrestlers and one alternate to State after their performances at the UIL Region 2-6A Tournament.

This afternoon the Vikings sent off the following wrestlers:

Defending State Champ Nick Gorman won his 132 lb. weight class along with Nadiyah Elizondo in the 120 lb. class. Karol Vargas placed second in the 132 lb. class & Maddie Trejo placed fourth in the 114 lb. class. Nathan Elizondo advanced to State as an alternate after placing sixth in the 138 lb. class.

View the 2023 UIL State Tournament Schedule: uiltexas.org/wrestling/state

