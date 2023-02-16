Classroom Champion: Ethan Flori From Centerville High School

Centerville, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest classroom champion Ethan Flori.

The Centerville High School senior has a 3.72 grade point average and ranks 11th in his class. Ethan is a member of the National Honors Society, The All ‘A’ Honor Roll, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is a Vacation Bible School volunteer at the Cowboy Church of Marquez. ”He’s one of those kids who’s able to balance schoolwork and athletics, like effortlessly.” Say’s Stephanie Franklin “He’ll come in and he’ll not want to do some work that day because, you know, he had a game or whatever it might be, but then he can knock it out in 10 minutes. I mean, he is incredibly capable no matter what he’s doing.

Athletically, Ethan plays Football, Basketball and Tennis for the Tigers. He was the captain of the football team and received David Campbell’s East Texas player of the week award last season. Was a 2-way all district honoree in football and picked up all district honors juring his junior year in basketball. He’s a USTA Sportsmanship Award winner and advanced to the state tennis tournament in mixed doubles last season. ”I do look at him as our leader for this varsity team.” Say’s Stephen Harrison “And we do have a lot of young kids. But he really, really takes those under his wing. And when I’m working with some of the more experienced kids, he’ll go over there and he’ll get with the beginners. And will just teach them, just like he’s been taught and just like we preach in practice and what we do in practice. And I trust him, They trust him. They ask him questions just like they ask me questions.”

Ethan is undecided of what he wants to do following high school. But he is graduating with an associates in criminal justice from Navarro Junior College, at the same time he is graduating from high school. He says his sibling rivalry helps keep him going. ”My brother is definitely the smartest one out of the three of us, least athletic, though.” Say’s Ethan Flori. So he he kind of drew the short end on that. My sister, she so far has been the most, I guess, athletic. She has the most awards. She has a state championship in volleyball, which is pretty big, too, to try to compete against, which is what I’m hoping to do this year, is to win one in tennis. Maybe I can try to hold that over her, but there’s as much as I’d like to try to compete with my brother, he’s just he’s just on another level.”

Congratulations to Ethan Flori of Centerville High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion.

