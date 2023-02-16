Fortnightly Club to host used book sale in Washington County

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Attention book enthusiasts! Want to expand your collection?

The Fortnightly Club of Brenham is holding a six day used book sale next week.

There are thousands of books of every type and other items including vinyl records and DVDs, priced to sell.

The sale will run Monday, Feb. 20 through Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Hours for the sale are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The entry fee until 1 p.m. Monday is $10. After 1 p.m., admission is $1 for the rest of the week. Entry for children and parking is free.

All proceeds from the sale benefit the Fortnightly Club and its efforts to support the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library.

To learn more, visit the Fortnightly Club of Brenham Facebook page.

