From The Ground Up: High fertilizer prices affect forage production

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rising costs and drought conditions are affecting agriculture and now cattle ranchers are feeling the effects.

The resources farmers are used to having like grass and hay are becoming harder to produce.

“Our management practices prior to and during drought conditions really influenced our forage production systems. As producers, we tend to get very relaxed when we have adequate moisture because many of our warm-season perennial forages that we use in Texas are very productive, even if we’re not managing them as well as we should be,” said Forage Extension Specialist Vanessa Corriher-Olson.

Experts suggest that with the decreasing number of cattle, it may be a good time to replenish grass and hay supply.

“Lower cattle numbers can help with the recovery of our pasture and our forge systems,” said Corriher-Olson.

