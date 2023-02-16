Learn about the process of theatre with the Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An award-winning show is coming soon to a theater near you.

Circle Mirror Transformation is about a group of adult amateurs who have enrolled in a Vermont community center’s drama workshop and gradually learn more than just acting. Through a series of touching and often comic exercises, they reveal their deeper selves to each other.

Blinn-Bryan Theatre’s Director of Drama, Greg Wise, says this play is what he calls “meta.”

“When you come into the theatre, you will be seated around the stage, really submerged into the action. Essentially what you’re watching is five people taking an acting class together. Through the course of 6 weeks, you’re watching a play about the process of making art,” he explained.

You can catch a performance Feb. 23, 24, and 25 at 7 p.m., or the matinee on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. You can purchase tickets for the show here.

On opening night, there will be a special talk-back following the show.

“This will help unpack what you just experienced, which is that process of watching how actors create. People always wonder, ‘how does an actor act? How do they do what they do?,’ so this unpacks some of that mystery,” Wise said.

The talk-back will feature crew members from Brazos Valley TROUPE, Stage Center, and The Theatre Company.

Wise says theatre is a great way to express ourselves.

“We all have a desire to share the best parts of ourselves. Acting calls us all to be present with one another, to listen actively,” he said.

There is free parking on campus after 5 p.m. and on weekends in Lots G or H.

