Learn self defense and have fun doing it

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There is nothing more important than your safety. That’s why Brazos Valley MMA & Fitness is offering free self defense classes once a semester.

Head Coach, Bubba Bush, says learning self defense is all about amplifying your strength.

“There’s a difference between technique and just being strong. It’s leverage, it’s basic body mechanics,” Bush said.

He also says it’s important to remember that taking one of their classes is not enough. It takes practice for your body to know what to do in a high pressure situation.

“In that moment, all you have is instinct. If you haven’t trained it repeatedly, you don’t have time to think it through. It’s just straight reaction,” he said.

Saturday, Feb. 18, BVMMA is hosting a self defense class from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Senior Coach, Dmitri Westbrook, says this class will focus on the mechanics.

“If you see yourself in a potentially dangerous situation, we’ll teach you some ways to get out of that situation and keep yourself safe,” he said.

BVMMA also offers classes in Brazilian Jiu-Jistu, wrestling, kickboxing, and RAZR fit. To sign up for a free trial of all of BVMMA’s classes, visit their website here.

