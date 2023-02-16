Man sentenced for biting Bryan police officer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to biting a police officer.

Prosecutors say Jay Aull was arrested last May after threatening employees at the Tejas Center. As a police officer was attempting to write Aull a criminal trespass warning, he became aggressive and combative with the officer and then bit him on the arm.

“Officers put their life on the line every day to protect us. When a defendant disregards the lawful orders and efforts of a police officer and then not only harms them but does so in a way that could have lifelong implications, we must protect everyone from them,” said Assistant DAs Yasmeen Aboellhassan and Jessica Escue.

