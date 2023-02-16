Man sentenced for biting Bryan police officer

Prosecutors say it happened as an officer was attempting to write him a trespass warning at the Tejas Center.
Jay Aull was arrested in May 2022.
Jay Aull was arrested in May 2022.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to biting a police officer.

Prosecutors say Jay Aull was arrested last May after threatening employees at the Tejas Center. As a police officer was attempting to write Aull a criminal trespass warning, he became aggressive and combative with the officer and then bit him on the arm.

“Officers put their life on the line every day to protect us. When a defendant disregards the lawful orders and efforts of a police officer and then not only harms them but does so in a way that could have lifelong implications, we must protect everyone from them,” said Assistant DAs Yasmeen Aboellhassan and Jessica Escue.

The full news release is provided below.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Charles Eashak, 63
Canadian man arrested in College Station, found with 6 false ID’s
The College Station Municipal Court released four search warrants executed by College Station...
Warrants show early morning searches in College Station focused on ’high-level’ drug dealer
No students injured after crash involving Bryan ISD school bus
Navasota police arrested a woman who is accused of making threats to employees of a business.
Navasota PD arrests woman accused of making threats, pursuit
Abraham Eli Escobar, 30
College Station Police: Suspect at center of early morning searches taken into custody in Houston

Latest News

Restaurant Report Card: February 16, 2023
Wednesday Night Weather Update 2/15
Wednesday Night Weather Update 2/15
8th Annual Starlight Affair
New York Bestselling Author comes to The Arts Council next month