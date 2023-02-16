Navasota Valley Electric holds first board meeting since massive outage

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative held its first board meeting since thousands of customers were left without power during an ice storm.

On February 1, customers reported losing power, with the co-op saying heavy ice caused the outages. For some of those customers, it was almost a week before they saw any power kick back on. Many of the attendees Wednesday night say this incident is what pushed them to show up, but issues have been going on for a while.

Alicia DuBois, a longtime Robertson County resident and co-op member, attended the board meeting to share her frustrations. Customers who pay into the co-op are considered members and partial owners. But, DuBois says the voices of those partial owners haven’t been heard for years.

“Every time it thunders, I run to the restroom because I don’t know if my lights will stay on, I don’t know if I’m going to have to run in my six-year-old’s room when he’s scared of the dark because, no power,” she said.

DuBois says since the snowstorm in 2021, she has learned how to take care of her family without power for days. This includes filling the tub with water before she sleeps every night, in order to refill toilets and wash their hands should they lose power.

Public comment during the meeting was heated at times, according to DuBois. She also spoke, and there were some common complaints.

“There were quite a few members that were there to speak many of them had the same exact grievances about communication or lack thereof, the lack of reliability for so many members, we’re tired of the outages and we’re tired of no communication,” she said. “Many, many statements about the bills that we’re getting are going higher instead of lower, especially whenever we’re not seeing more improvement being made.”

DuBois said around 50 members spoke to the board, who did not respond to members. She said requests from the crowd included moving the board meeting time and more back-and-forth conversation with members.

“Members need to be heard. This system is not working currently. It needs to start working better. Listen to your members. We have a lot to say and things aren’t getting done fast enough. They have the resources and the money to do it and put it to use wisely,” she said.

Solutions from members included more crews and fewer fees as well as better communication before and during an outage.

KBTX did try to attend the board meeting, but the board president chose to use discretion to deny non-members access, something the board’s bylaws allow them to do. The co-op is not subject to open meeting laws.

The board and board president were asked for an interview following the meeting but this was declined. This board meeting, typically held at the NVEC office in Franklin, was held at the Pridgeon Community Center due to the interest in attendance.

