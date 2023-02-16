Police still waiting on autopsy for man found deceased in city park
The man was found on the morning of Friday, Jan. 27 alongside a creek in Wolf Pen Creek park.
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police and family members of a man found deceased last month in a park are still waiting on the results of an autopsy to help determine the cause of his death.
A visitor to the park found the man around 10 a.m. and police have called it a “suspicious” death.
His name has not been publicly released at this time.
The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting the autopsy.
