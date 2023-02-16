Schulte Roofing shows customer appreciation with special program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week on The Three, we are celebrating the Month of Love, and what better way for a business to show that love than through customer appreciation.

President of Schulte Roofing Josh Schulte says his company is pushing customer appreciation by promoting their Roof Shield Maintenance Program. The program includes a 17-point roof inspection, gutter cleaning, repainting, and the tightening of loose fixtures and shingles.

Schulte explained that here in Texas weather is often unpredictable and can cause damage that requires immediate repair. He adds people should clean out their gutters twice per season.

“Just like a car needs maintenance, so does your roof. A lot of people are afraid to climb on their roof, or it’s just inconvenient, or don’t have the time. So, we offer a service that takes care of that,” said Schulte.

According to Schulte, the benefits of the Roof Shield Maintenance Program are no service fees for having a specialist come out, a 10 percent discount on all repairs, guaranteed appointments within 24 hours, priority status after a storm and free emergency tarping.

“If you contacted us online, it usually would take two to three days from the time you contact [us] to the time we complete everything for you.”

There is a cost for the Roof Shield Maintenance Program. Pricing depends on how long you want to continue service ranging from one to three years.

For more information on the Roof Shield Maintenance Program, you can visit Schulte Roofing in College Station at 111 University Drive or go to Schulte Roofing Headquarters at 10842 N Hwy 6 Loop S in Navasota.

