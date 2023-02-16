Signals of spring prompt Brazos Valley trees to bloom early

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Warmer-than-average temperatures in January and February have some Brazos Valley trees blooming as much as three weeks early. The latest round of warm weather has hit residents with early-season allergy issues and has prompted some area trees to leave a fine coat of pollen on cars.

The National Phenology Network keeps track of the arrival of spring and maps the location where the agency believes the season has arrived early. It does so by tracking the bloom of two plant species typically among the first to leaf out each year and are also “common across much of the country.” The “First Leaf” and “First Bloom” Indices are listed as “synthetic measures of [...] early season events in plants, based on recent temperature conditions.”

Typically for the Brazos Valley, Southeast, and Central Texas, the first leaf blooms show up mid-to-late February. This year’s warmth signaled some area trees to start the blooming process as early as mid-January.

Trends of leaf blooms that have occurred since the start of 2023. (National Phenology Network)

As of earlier in the week, the agency noted that the spring leaf event “continues to spread north in southern states, arriving several days to weeks earlier than average in the Southeast.” San Antonio noted that some significant blooms occurred about 8 days early.

EARLY LEAF BLOOMS MEAN EARLY-SEASON ALLERGIES

Brazos Valley residents have been reaching for allergy relief as strong winds have been blowing from just about every which direction. As of Wednesday afternoon. tree pollen was measured in the “high concentration” category, with Juniper, Cedar, Birch, and Elm Tree pollen showing up as the predominant allergen. As a strong north wind blows through the area behind an incoming cold front, the elm count is likely to increase ahead of the weekend.

High concentration of tree pollen has Brazos Valley residents sniffling and sneezing in February (KBTX)

WINTER AND SPRING ARE WARMING

Over the last 50 years, the Brazos Valley and Bryan-College Station spring has generally started earlier than typically expected. An early onset of spring also means that winter is the fastest warming season. According to Climate Central, the number of above-average spring days has increased by 16 or more days, due to man-made climate change. That is equal to about a 1.6° increase in average temperatures throughout the spring months.

Winter chill hours are decreasing as the climate warms in the Brazos Valley (Climate Central)

Fruit trees need winter “chill” or resting hours to produce flowers and fruit each year. Without the adequate amount of winter chill, the timing of bud break and pollination start early -- like we are experiencing this year. This could impact the quality or yield of fruit come summer.

