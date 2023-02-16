Sul Ross Elementary celebrates 25 years of Valentines for Veterans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Even though Valentine’s Day has passed, students at Sul Ross Elementary wanted to show their appreciation for veterans and first responders.

Valentines For Veterans is a program the school has been doing for 25 years to honor local veterans and first responders.

Veterans in the Brazos Valley like Gerry Hince say it’s their favorite event of the year.

“We see the future, the recognizing the past. We see kids saying ‘thank you’ for all that we’ve done,” said Hince.

The Sul Ross kindergarten class sang patriotic songs to veterans and students gave speeches and played instruments like the piano and ukulele.

Sul Ross music teacher Lisa Tarver organized the program. She says it’s important fpr students to understand the sacrifices veterans and first responders make every day.

“We need to make sure that we are honoring our service people. That we understand the importance of having these men and women who give and sacrifice their time to protect us, keep us safe, keep us healthy,” said Tarver.

Valentines that students made will also go to veterans and first responders across the United States and overseas.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.