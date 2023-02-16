Take in architectural, design trends at Southern Living showcase home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re looking for your forever home or enjoy learning the latest design trends, Southern Living’s new Custom Builder Program showcase home is a great place to visit.

Located in Mission Ranch in College Station, it offers a modern farmhouse design by Kurk Homes. It’s a two-story, 3,800 square-foot home with two primary suites and two guest rooms. There are three and a half baths and a lot of entertainment space.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

This Mission Ranch home also features GE appliances, quartz countertops and luxury vinyl plank. The backyard provides plenty of room for entertainment, a fire pit, and an outdoor kitchen area with a gas coyote grill.

The designers want visitors to feel as though they’re walking through the pages of the well-known magazine.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Along with providing some design inspiration, the home will benefit two organizations, Camp Hope (PTSD Foundation of USU) and Operation Finally Home.

“Two very near and dear veteran organizations close to Kurk Homes employees,” Kim Provost with Kurk Homes said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

It will be open for three weekends for self-guided tours and home design presentations. There will also be a full staff on-site to answer questions.

Tours start Friday, Feb. 17, and will end March 5. They’re Fridays through Sundays with Fridays being open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Information on tickets, the house’s address and more can be found here.

After the tours end, the home will be available to purchase along with a majority of the furniture. All inquiries can be made to Kurk Homes.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.