Texas A&M earns gold and silver on day two of SECs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 11 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team earned an NCAA A-cut relay time and medaled two swimmers in the 200 IM on the second day of the SEC Championships Wednesday at the Rec Center Natatorium. The men currently sit in second place with a score of 380.

The Aggies started finals swimming a 1:16.64 in the 200 free relay. Kaloyan Bratanov, Connor Foote, Baylor Nelson and Ethan Gogulski boast the second-fastest time in program history and punched their ticket to the NCAAs, notching an A-cut time.

Trey Dickey represented the Aggies in the 500 free final, putting up the second-fastest time in school history, going 4:18.30. Dickey’s new personal-best time put him in 18th to add points for the Maroon & White.

Nelson and Bratanov finished 1-2 in both the prelims and finals of the 200 IM. Nelson’s first-place time of 1:40.86 is a new personal best, placing him as the second-fastest in program history. Nelson is the first freshman in A&M men’s swimming history to claim gold at SEC Championships. Bratanov put up a time of 1:42.18 before going on to claim silver in finals to earn the second individual medal of his career.

To close out the day, Connor Foote earned 14th in the 50 free final with a time of 19.54. Contributing more points for the Aggies were Gogulski finishing 20th (19.68) and Kraig Bray placing 24th (20.03).

Live results for the swimming portion of the meet can be found here and diving results can be found here. The meet will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Remaining Schedule:

Thursday, Feb. 16

Prelims – 9:30 a.m.

Finals – 5:30 p.m. – 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, Men’s 3-Meter

Friday, Feb. 17

Prelims – 9:30 a.m.

Finals – 5:30 p.m. – 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breast, Women’s Platform, 400 Medley Relay

Saturday, Feb. 18

Prelims – 9:30 a.m.

Finals – 5:30 p.m. – 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, Men’s Platform, 400 Free Relay

