Texas A&M Ukrainian Club spreads awareness, marks one year of Russian invasion

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been nearly one year since Russia declared war on Ukraine. Now, faculty and students at Texas A&M with ties to the invaded country are creating a club to celebrate their homeland and raise awareness.

Elena Kolomiets and her family moved from Ukraine to the United States in 1993.

“When we lived in Ukraine, we would spend summers in my husbands village with his family,” said Kolomiets. “We have a lot of relatives there.”

When Kolomiets and her family heard about the war, they were devastated.

“Its really heartbreaking. I mean, tensions were there so we knew something was coming, but you’re never ready when it does,” said Kolomiets. “Every day since the war started we’ve been uneasy. Many of our relatives are still there.”

She knew the only way she could help her country from more than 6,000 miles away was to take action.

“In March we had the rally. In April, I had an informational at the Memorial Student Center,” said Kolomiets. “I did it for a couple months. Lots of people came and wanted to learn about Aggie’s supporting Ukraine.”

Now, a year later, Kolomiets and her team members’ efforts have turned into an official student organization at Texas A&M University.

“It’s important to have something that people can come to. We’ll have events and things people can be involved in. We’re hoping that more people become members so we can grow our community here,” Kolomiets. “We are the first of our kind here at the University.”

Oksana Nrkrashevish, is also a faculty member at Texas A&M and a member of the Ukrainian Club. She too, has family still in Ukraine.

“This is my home now, but Ukraine will always be home too,” said Nrkrashevish. “That’s why we started this. Along with the Ukrainian people, others want to know and learn more about our culture. There’s all kinds of people in our Ukrainian club. It is students, faculty, staff as myself.”

The Ukrainian Club will offer events, seminars, cooking classes, crafts along with many other activities for its members.

On Mar. 6, the Ukrainian Club will be officially recognized as a student organization.

The group will be holding an event called ‘Ukraine Unbreakable’ on Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. at the PLPM building at Texas A&M. They are inviting community members and supporters to come by to mark the one year of Russia’s invasion. It’s a free event and offers poetry readings, music, speeches, crafts and much more.

