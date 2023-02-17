Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Bear

By Alex Egan
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bear is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for February 17.

Bear is a Pomeranian mix around eight years old. He’s the perfect companion, and loves to be loved. He is housebroken and has lived with other dogs. Bear is neutered, chipped, and ready to be adopted.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m.

Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

