Aggies Add Four Medals on Day Three of SECs

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 11 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team sent four Aggies to the medal stand after filling up the A-final in the 400 IM and tacking on two more medals in diving on the third day of the SEC Championships inside the Rec Center Natatorium Thursday night. The Maroon & White currently sit in second place with a score of 525.

The Aggies filled the 400 IM A-final with top-five finishes from Baylor Nelson, Anze Fers Erzen and Andres Puente in prelims. Nelson brought home gold for the second straight night as he lowered his personal best and still holds the second-fastest time in program history along with the third-fastest in the nation this season, going 3:38.14. Fers Erzen earned the second SEC medal of his career, claiming silver with a time of 3:40.10. Also adding points, Puente claimed seventh (3:43.49) and Vincent Ribeiro finished 15th (3:47.06).

The diving trio of Rhett Hensley, Victor Povzner and Takuto Endo finished top three in the 3-meter prelims. In the finals, Povzner earned silver as he put up a score of 412.65 to earn his second medal of the week on the springboards. Endo had an impressive performance throughout but came up short on the last dive, still claiming bronze as he registered a score of 400.35. Hensley also added points in the finals with a sixth-place score of 375.40. Allen Bottego and Kyle Sanchez tacked on top-16 points for the Aggies, scoring 309.65 and 304.00, respectively.

Connor Foote showed out for the Maroon & White in the 100 fly as he earned sixth overall, clocking in at 46.07. Clayton Conklin also earned a second swim in the event, finishing at No. 23 (47.42).

Kaloyan Bratanov represented the Aggies in the 200 free final, placing eighth with a time of 1:33.93. Collin Fuchs also advanced to the 200 free final as he finished 23rd, recording a 1:35.61.

Live results for the swimming portion of the meet can be found here and diving results can be found here. The meet will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Remaining Schedule:

Friday, Feb. 17

Prelims – 9:30 a.m.

Finals – 5:30 p.m. – 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breast, Women’s Platform, 400 Medley Relay

Saturday, Feb. 18

Prelims – 9:30 a.m.

Finals – 5:30 p.m. – 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, Men’s Platform, 400 Free Relay

