A&M Consolidated taking 17 swimmers to UIL State Swim Meet Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Swim Team will compete in the 2023 UIL Class 5A State Swim Meet Friday and Saturday at the Jamail Texas Swimming Center on the University of Texas Campus.

Head Coach Jenny Marquardt has 40 swimmers on her roster and will take nearly half of them to Austin on Friday morning after 17 Tigers including all six relays punched their tickets to State at Regionals recently.

This is the Tigers 18th consecutive trip to State and fourth under Coach Marquardt.

The Tiger swimmers are no strangers to competing at state and are excited about going back and seeing what kind of success they can have this year. Representing A&M Consolidated at the State Meet are:

Seniors - Ally Duan, Carston Johnson, Ellie Knauer, Brendan Owens, Grace Yeh,

Juniors - George Bickham, Garett Gammill, Ian Lindberg, Mac O’Donnell, Will Peacock, Sam Poole, Sammy Shankar,

Sophomores - Annie Dent, Ty Lingo, Katherine Rasmussen, Freshmen - Jaden Kwok and Neal Pang.

“It was so much fun last year and this will be my third year going. I just love the team atmosphere. Everyone is so confident and hyped and ready and so it will be really fun,” said Consol Junior Swimmer Samantha Poole.

“It’s definitely exciting! I think last year, just being a freshman and it all kind of being new to me. I was just getting a feel for it, but this year since I have been before and I kind of know how to deal with the pressure I am super excited,” added Tiger Sophomore Swimmer Katherine Rasmussen.

The Class 5A prelims will take place Friday afternoon while the finals are set to start on Saturday at 4 pm. The UIL State Swim Meet will be streamed on the NFHS Network.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.