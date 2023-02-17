Arts Council to host Boots & BBQ fundraiser

Annual fundraiser that benefits the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley
By Crystal Galny
Feb. 17, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Get out your best western wear and bring your appetite because the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley is holding its annual Boots & Barbecue.

Boots & BBQ is one of the Arts Council’s annual fundraisers that offers a fun afternoon of music, art and entertainment.

Enjoy delicious BBQ provided by The Station on 29th and view recent work from the Arts Council’s artists in residence.

There will be beer and wine tasting, a silent auction, raffle items, gallery tours and performances by local organizations.

The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 25 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 4180 Highway 6 South in College Station.

The organization encourages the public to RSVP before the event, but tickets will be available at the door.

Go to acbv.org for ticket information.

