Black History Month: Entrepreneurs turn hobbies into hustles

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Black women are among the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs with nearly 2.7 million businesses nationwide, according to JP Morgan Wealth Management. Multiple women in this category can be found in the Brazos Valley like Tonja Mooring and Safiya Aisha Davenport.

Mooring is the owner of Unique Designs by Tonja and creates and customizes items like business cards, banners and water bottles. She did this type of work for family and friends for nearly 20 years but decided to turn this former hobby into a business in 2020.

“I had a lot of time on my hands, and people were calling for different things and I’m like ‘well ok, I can do that,’ so I said well let’s go forth with this business,” Mooring said.

The transition from a hobby to a profitable hustle has been rewarding for Mooring. The business owner said being able to see her clients’ reactions to her work brings her the most joy.

“It is a blessing to be able to see the finished product at the very end, from the start to the finish,” Mooring said.

She has a 9-5 but never considers her side hustle a hassle, even during challenging times.

“I love what I do, and I think when you love what you do then it’s not really work,” Mooring said.

Safiya Aisha Davenport has been crafty since about 10 years old. She started off making padded photo albums, wreaths and flower arrangements before launching The Iridescent Peacock Custom Gifts and T-shirt Boutique in 2018.

“I started off with just a cutter and an iron, and then all of a sudden I got a heat press and now I have like three heat presses,” Davenport said.

Davenport designs shirts and tumblers that, most likely, won’t be seen in stores. Her unique work has allowed her to grow a clientele from all over.

“To see comments coming in on my Etsy page saying, I received this in North Carolina, and I really love it and it was just what I wanted,” Davenport said. “It makes me happy.”

She also uses her creations to uplift others, especially Black women.

“If I can have a product that says that a Black woman is a queen so that way she knows that, no, you’re not this stereotype,” Davenport said. “You are this wonderful, loving person.”

Davenport knows that words of encouragement go a long way. That’s why she always motivates aspiring entrepreneurs to be fearless.

“Don’t think about what you need,” Davenport said. “You’re going to accumulate all of it. Just work on your craft, work on marketing yourself and perfecting your product.”

Mooring encourages others to step out on faith.

“If you really want to do it, you can with the help of God,” Mooring said. You will be able to do whatever you would like to do and accomplish whatever you would like to accomplish but keep God first.”

For more information on Unique Designs by Tonja, you can reach out at 979-997-6088. Davenport can be followed on Facebook and Etsy.

