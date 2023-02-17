Come and view a showcase home by Southern Living Custom Builders

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Mission Ranch College Station is expanding, and there’s no better time than now to purchase a new home or begin the prep for a custom build.

If you aren’t sure which option is right for you, the Southern Living showcase home is opening this weekend to give you some ideas.

The Digital Marketing Director for Caldwell Companies, Lindsey Caldwell, explained Mission Ranch is built by Caldwell Communities and was voted Best Master Plan Community in the Brazos Valley.

“Caldwell Communities has been a developer for over 30 years,” said Caldwell.

When people come out to see the homes, Melanie Sparks with Kurk Homes says she hopes everyone feels inspired by the beauty.

“The really cool thing about this home is, it has two dual-owner suites on the first floor and then there are two more bedrooms upstairs. There’s plenty of entertaining space, a lovely outdoor area, as well as a gameday room upstairs,” shared Sparks.

Caldwell says the Southern Living showcase home exemplifies the best in design and technology.

The home will be open for three weekends for self-guided tours and home design presentations. There will also be a full staff on-site to answer questions.

Tours start Friday, Feb. 17, and will end on March 5. They’re open Fridays from 3 to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

After the tours end, the home will be available to purchase along with a majority of the furniture. All inquiries can be made to Kurk Homes.

For more information visit Missionranchtx.com.

