CSFD Citizens Fire Academy back in session

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ever wondered what it’s like to be a firefighter? Once again, College Station Fire Department is letting some residents find out!

The Citizens Fire Academy is back in session for 2023.

Things kicked off on Feb. 7 at Station 6, where Chief Richard Mann talked about CSFD 101. Participants got to meet the Station 6 crew and Citizens Fire Academy Alumni.

The next week on Feb. 14, the group met at Station 3 where they had a presentation from Captain Neuendorff, got a station tour, had mask fittings and participated in radio communication exercises.

Later the class will get to participate in a ladder climb, a live fire exercise and more.

The group meets on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The application period for 2023 is closed, however, the academy is offered each spring.

