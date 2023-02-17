Drought conditions remain away from the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Office of the Texas State Climatologist released an updated drought monitor on Thursday. Drought conditions, as a whole, remain out of the Brazos Valley. Regions of drought conditions exist Northwest of the Brazos Valley, and a slight area of moderate drought (level 1 out of 4) is in the northern portions of Robertson and Milam counties. Consistent rainfall over the past several months has eliminated the drought from this past summer.

New drought monitor reveals that East Texas has no drought conditions. (KBTX Weather)

Most of the rainfall over the past several months has been set up over east Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. However, the rain has not been as plentiful in west Texas. Extreme drought (level 4 of 4) conditions are still present in Texas hill county. As temperatures begin to warm up again, drought conditions should increase in intensity slowly across the state.

