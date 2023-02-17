Feel the Mardi Gras spirit right here in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Can’t make it over to The Big Easy for the holiday? You can still indulge in some crawfish boils, dirty rice, jambalaya, king cake and more when you celebrate Mardi Gras in Bryan.

Abigail Noel from Destination Bryan stopped by The Three with a rundown of upcoming Mardi Gras events in town.

The fun kicks off at Blackwater Draw on Saturday, Feb. 18 for their Ninth Annual Crawfish Boil.

“They have newly released beers coming out. They’re even doing a non-alcoholic, homemade root beer for the kiddos. They’ll also have their food trucks out there with amazing bites and of course, crawfish season,” Noel said.

On Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21, Shipwreck Grill is hosting their popular event, “Mardi Party,” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“This is a party with Mardi Gras beads and the whole shebang, so they’re always having a really fun time out there,” Noel said.

Destination Bryan is featuring The Remnant of Nawlins in their Bryan Legends series.

Noel says this is the best Cajun food, and best King Cake you’ll find in all of Aggieland.

“They have great crawfish too,” Noel noted. “Their King Cakes are amazing and all of their food is just the absolute best Cajun food you’ll find in the Brazos Valley for sure.”

There are more crawfish boils happening later this spring, so Noel says to check the Destination Bryan website and social media pages to keep up with event announcements.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.