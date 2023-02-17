Feel the Mardi Gras spirit right here in Bryan

You can still indulge in some crawfish boils, dirty rice, jambalaya, king cake and more when...
You can still indulge in some crawfish boils, dirty rice, jambalaya, king cake and more when you celebrate Mardi Gras in Bryan.(Destination Bryan)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Can’t make it over to The Big Easy for the holiday? You can still indulge in some crawfish boils, dirty rice, jambalaya, king cake and more when you celebrate Mardi Gras in Bryan.

Abigail Noel from Destination Bryan stopped by The Three with a rundown of upcoming Mardi Gras events in town.

The fun kicks off at Blackwater Draw on Saturday, Feb. 18 for their Ninth Annual Crawfish Boil.

“They have newly released beers coming out. They’re even doing a non-alcoholic, homemade root beer for the kiddos. They’ll also have their food trucks out there with amazing bites and of course, crawfish season,” Noel said.

On Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21, Shipwreck Grill is hosting their popular event, “Mardi Party,” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“This is a party with Mardi Gras beads and the whole shebang, so they’re always having a really fun time out there,” Noel said.

Destination Bryan is featuring The Remnant of Nawlins in their Bryan Legends series.

Noel says this is the best Cajun food, and best King Cake you’ll find in all of Aggieland.

“They have great crawfish too,” Noel noted. “Their King Cakes are amazing and all of their food is just the absolute best Cajun food you’ll find in the Brazos Valley for sure.”

There are more crawfish boils happening later this spring, so Noel says to check the Destination Bryan website and social media pages to keep up with event announcements.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In addition to previous drug-related charges, Scott and Leslie Siddons are now charged with...
Pair connected to ‘stash house’ in College Station face additional charges
Abraham Eli Escobar, 30
College Station Police: Suspect at center of early morning searches taken into custody in Houston
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
The man was found on the morning of Friday, Jan. 27 alongside a creek in Wolf Pen Creek park.
Police still waiting on autopsy for man found deceased in city park
Possible injuries and people involved is unknown at this time.
Vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 southbound near University Dr.

Latest News

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring)
Before you head to Blue Bell Park, stop by Aggieland Outfitters for everything you need.
Gear up for opening weekend at Blue Bell Park
Children having trouble with communication, motor skills? Straight Talk Speech Therapy is the...
Child having trouble with communication, motor skills? Try Straight Talk Speech Therapy!