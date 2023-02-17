Focus at Four: Federal law meant to help tackle student debt

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nearly 43 million Americans owe a combined $1.8 trillion in student loans, and many expect to spend decades repaying these debts.

A report found that nearly 70 percent of millennials aren’t saving for retirement.

Now, a new federal law will allow employers to make contributions to employees’ retirement plans when they use a percentage of their earnings to pay off their student loans.

President Joe Biden signed the Secure 2.0 Act into law in December 2022. The legislation is part of a broader spending bill that will allocate funds to other initiatives like increasing the number of student loan borrowers who save for retirement.

Abbott was the first company to offer this benefit more than four years ago. Freedom 2 Save will automatically make employer contributions to your SRP plan up to 5% of your gross salary as long as you contribute at least 2% of your income to student loan repayment.

“It helps employees achieve their financial inner wellness and that’s as important as mental and physical health,” said Diego Martinez, Divisional Vice President for Benefits & Wellness for Abbott. “Also, from a company perspective, it’s a great attraction and retention tool.”

