Focus at Four: Federal law meant to help tackle student debt

The Secure 2.0 Act was signed into law in December 2022.
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nearly 43 million Americans owe a combined $1.8 trillion in student loans, and many expect to spend decades repaying these debts.

A report found that nearly 70 percent of millennials aren’t saving for retirement.

Now, a new federal law will allow employers to make contributions to employees’ retirement plans when they use a percentage of their earnings to pay off their student loans.

President Joe Biden signed the Secure 2.0 Act into law in December 2022. The legislation is part of a broader spending bill that will allocate funds to other initiatives like increasing the number of student loan borrowers who save for retirement.

Abbott was the first company to offer this benefit more than four years ago. Freedom 2 Save will automatically make employer contributions to your SRP plan up to 5% of your gross salary as long as you contribute at least 2% of your income to student loan repayment.

“It helps employees achieve their financial inner wellness and that’s as important as mental and physical health,” said Diego Martinez, Divisional Vice President for Benefits & Wellness for Abbott. “Also, from a company perspective, it’s a great attraction and retention tool.”

You can watch our full interview with Abbott in the video player above.

.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In addition to previous drug-related charges, Scott and Leslie Siddons are now charged with...
Pair connected to ‘stash house’ in College Station face additional charges
Abraham Eli Escobar, 30
College Station Police: Suspect at center of early morning searches taken into custody in Houston
The man was found on the morning of Friday, Jan. 27 alongside a creek in Wolf Pen Creek park.
Police still waiting on autopsy for man found deceased in city park
Law enforcement agents are seen at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in...
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday

Latest News

Most of the Brazos Valley does not have any drought conditions.
Drought conditions remain away from the Brazos Valley
Possible injuries and people involved is unknown at this time.
Vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 southbound near University Dr.
Highlights: College Station vs Georgetown
Highlights: College Station vs Georgetown
The airbags of one vehicle were deployed
Major crash shuts down FM 1179 Thursday afternoon