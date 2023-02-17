Focus at Four: The future of cryptocurrency

By Heather Falls
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is now offering a first-of-its-kind course that will take a deep dive into the world of cryptocurrency.

“The Bitcoin Protocol” is open to accounting and computer science students at A&M, according to Texas A&M Today.

A&M says the class will cover all aspects of Bitcoin, such as the underlying technology, the game theory, the macroeconomics, and the application of cryptography.

Bitcoin allows people to make transactions, buy goods and services and exchange money across borders without involving banks, credit card issuers, or other third parties.

Kelly Slaughter is a renowned expert on Cryptocurrency and Blockchain and an associate professor at the TCU Neeley School of Business.

“Bitcoin’s price appreciation is actually consistent with other coins’ appreciation,” says Slaughter. “Since the beginning of the year, Bitcoin is up 43%, Ethereum is up 40%, Dogecoin is up 33% and Cardano is up 63%.”

Slaughter joined First News at Four to discuss more on the future of crypto. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

