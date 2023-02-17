Four Aggies to compete at USATF Indoor Nationals

(KBTX)
By Matthew McGinnis, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several former Aggie standouts, Shaina Burns, Devin Dixon, Jacob Wooten and Will Williams compete at the USATF Indoor National meet this weekend.

Burns, the fifth best pentathlete in Aggie history, competed in the pentathlon on Thursday, finishing fourth overall with 4380 points. This is her highest placing since her third-place finish at the 2020 USA Indoor Combined Events Championships.

Dixon competes in the 800m where he thrived in college, finishing as a six-time SEC champion and four-time All-American in the event. He runs the first round of the 800m at 3:51 p.m. CT on Friday in hopes to qualify for Saturday’s 3:38 p.m. CT final.

Competing in the pole vault, Wooten is the indoor and outdoor school record holder for the event. The 2019 grad recently earned the bronze medal at the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships. The seven-time All-American competes at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday in the pole vault final.

Williams is entered in the long jump, the same event he won at the 2018 NCAA Indoor Championships for the Aggies. He finished fourth at the 2022 USATF Indoor Championships, as well as at the 2022 Outdoor Championships. The long jump final takes place at 3:10 p.m. CT.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

