Free Music Friday: Austin Mayse

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Austin Mayse joined First News at Four on February 17 for Free Music Friday.

Mayse is an americana, country, indie, songwriter artist from Austin, TX.

He says fell in love with music at an early age and never stopped perusing that passion.

“I was always interested in music as a kid,” Mayse said. “I started playing trumpet at age 10 and then did that whole thing, joined the Union at 17, and started gigging out while I was in high school.”

He continues to play live gigs and also put out a new album.

“The new album is called Bridges and Kerosene,” Mayse said. “It came out a few weeks ago on January 27 and it’s more about that growth, it’s like a journey through growth. Rather than complaining about things, I really take ownership of what I’ve done and you know my responsibility and the troubles that I’ve had and how I’m looking to fix them and try to inspire folks to be better every day.”

You can find this album and his other music online and through streaming platforms.

He has an upcoming show in College Station at the Canteen Bar and Grill on April 15 with the Great American Boxcar Chorus. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Mayse performed his song Leave your Leavin’ for Free Music Friday. Watch his performance is the player below.

