Gear up for opening weekend at Blue Bell Park

Before you head to Blue Bell Park, stop by Aggieland Outfitters for everything you need.
Before you head to Blue Bell Park, stop by Aggieland Outfitters for everything you need.(KBTX)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s officially opening weekend for the Texas A&M Baseball team.

Before you head to Blue Bell Park, stop by Aggieland Outfitters for everything you need, including a maroon Aggieland Outfitters’ bubble maker.

“It’s been almost a year since we’ve had these maroon bubble makers. This is one of the best things you can have for baseball season, and they are fully stocked in our stores,” Blake Bodin, Director of Marketing, said.

Besides bubble makers, Aggieland Outfitters also has earrings, t-shirts, jerseys, ball caps, buttons and the latest addition of Pringles socks.

For those chilly nighttime games, Aggieland Outfitters has a retro bomber jacket with scripted “Aggies” on the front and the original Adidas logo.

“You know the saying, ‘pop a collar?’ This collar is already popped for you. It’s super cool,” Bodin said.

Bodin says Aggieland Outfitters plans to add more merchandise to the stores as the Aggies continue winning.

“Stop by every Thursday and Friday. That’s when our new items hit the stores,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In addition to previous drug-related charges, Scott and Leslie Siddons are now charged with...
Pair connected to ‘stash house’ in College Station face additional charges
Abraham Eli Escobar, 30
College Station Police: Suspect at center of early morning searches taken into custody in Houston
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
The man was found on the morning of Friday, Jan. 27 alongside a creek in Wolf Pen Creek park.
Police still waiting on autopsy for man found deceased in city park
Possible injuries and people involved is unknown at this time.
Vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 southbound near University Dr.

Latest News

You can still indulge in some crawfish boils, dirty rice, jambalaya, king cake and more when...
Feel the Mardi Gras spirit right here in Bryan
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring)
Children having trouble with communication, motor skills? Straight Talk Speech Therapy is the...
Child having trouble with communication, motor skills? Try Straight Talk Speech Therapy!