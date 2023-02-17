Gear up for opening weekend at Blue Bell Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s officially opening weekend for the Texas A&M Baseball team.

Before you head to Blue Bell Park, stop by Aggieland Outfitters for everything you need, including a maroon Aggieland Outfitters’ bubble maker.

“It’s been almost a year since we’ve had these maroon bubble makers. This is one of the best things you can have for baseball season, and they are fully stocked in our stores,” Blake Bodin, Director of Marketing, said.

Besides bubble makers, Aggieland Outfitters also has earrings, t-shirts, jerseys, ball caps, buttons and the latest addition of Pringles socks.

For those chilly nighttime games, Aggieland Outfitters has a retro bomber jacket with scripted “Aggies” on the front and the original Adidas logo.

“You know the saying, ‘pop a collar?’ This collar is already popped for you. It’s super cool,” Bodin said.

Bodin says Aggieland Outfitters plans to add more merchandise to the stores as the Aggies continue winning.

“Stop by every Thursday and Friday. That’s when our new items hit the stores,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.