Jane Long Intermediate host black history wax museum

By Conner Beene
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students had the chance to learn about Black History in a creative way.

The Jane Long Intermediate 6th grade class had the chance to dress up as historical figures for the Black History Wax Museum.

Other Long Intermediate students along with faculty and parents could go and interact with the students and learn more about the people they were portraying.

6th-grade teacher Delandria Henderson says this was a way to get all students involved this Black History Month and teach them about diversity.

“It’s one of the things that they are going to need to be able to understand and kind of relate to even in the real world whether it’s at work weather it’s at school outside of their community,” said Henderson. “I just want them to be able to understand diversity and treat everyone accordingly.”

This was the school’s first year doing a Black History Wax Museum and they said they look forward to doing more in the future.

