COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The A&M Consolidated softball team beat Byron Nelson 7-4 and Bridge City 12-8 with a pair of Thursday wins on opening day of the NFCA Texas High School Softball Leadoff Classic.

A&M Consolidated Varsity Lady Tigers Grabs Lead In Fourth Inning To Defeat Byron Nelson

A&M Consolidated Varsity Lady Tigers defeated Byron Nelson 7-4 on Thursday after taking the lead late in the game. The game was tied at four with A&M Consolidated Varsity Lady Tigers batting in the bottom of the fourth when A&M Consolidated Varsity Lady Tigers earned the victory despite allowing Byron Nelson to score three runs in the first inning.

Raegan Johnson took the win for A&M Consolidated Varsity Lady Tigers. Johnson lasted five innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out four.

A&M Consolidated Varsity Lady Tigers launched one home run on the day when Johnson put one out in the fifth inning.

A&M Consolidated Varsity Lady Tigers tallied eight hits. Johnson, Mackenzie Burdett, and Quinn Zaragoza all managed multiple hits for A&M Consolidated Varsity Lady Tigers. Zaragoza, Burdett, and Johnson each collected two hits to lead A&M Consolidated Varsity Lady Tigers. A&M Consolidated Varsity Lady Tigers was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Leah Beccerra made the most plays with four.

Six RBI Day For Savannah Coleman Brings Victory For A&M Consolidated Varsity Lady Tigers Over Bridge City

Savannah Coleman showed timely hitting on Thursday, driving in six on three hits to lead A&M Consolidated Varsity Lady Tigers past Bridge City 12-8 on Thursday. Coleman drove in runs on a single in the first, a double in the second, and a single in the fifth.A&M Consolidated Varsity Lady Tigers got things moving in the first inning. A&M Consolidated Varsity Lady Tigers scored one run when Emma Ford singled.A&M Consolidated Varsity Lady Tigers scored four runs in the third inning. A&M Consolidated Varsity Lady Tigers’s offense in the inning came from a single by Brooklyn Gidley, a groundout by Brianna Garcia, and a double by Ford.

Raegan Johnson took the win for A&M Consolidated Varsity Lady Tigers. Johnson surrendered three runs on two hits over four and a third innings, striking out one. Grace Rayborn threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.

A&M Consolidated Varsity Lady Tigers collected 12 hits. Coleman, Johnson, Ford, and Gidley all had multiple hits for A&M Consolidated Varsity Lady Tigers. Coleman went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead A&M Consolidated Varsity Lady Tigers in hits. A&M Consolidated Varsity Lady Tigers tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. Quinn Zaragoza led the way with two.

