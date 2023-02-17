Major crash shuts down FM 1179 Thursday afternoon

The airbags of one vehicle were deployed
The airbags of one vehicle were deployed(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At least two vehicles were involved in a major crash on FM-1179 near Copperfield Drive Thursday afternoon. Traffic was stopped in both directions along FM 1179 as law enforcement worked the scene.

The airbags of one vehicle were deployed. An ambulance was on the scene, but it is unclear if anyone was transported for medical care.

KBTX has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abraham Eli Escobar, 30
College Station Police: Suspect at center of early morning searches taken into custody in Houston
In addition to previous drug-related charges, Scott and Leslie Siddons are now charged with...
Pair connected to ‘stash house’ in College Station face additional charges
Law enforcement agents are seen at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in...
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall
No students injured after crash involving Bryan ISD school bus
David White.
First TEEX firefighter instructor dies, leaves long-lasting legacy in fire services

Latest News

Students had the chance to learn about Black History in a creative way.
Jane Long Intermediate host black history wax museum
Thursday Night Weather Update 2/16
Thursday Night Weather Update 2/16
AGGIES STAND WITH UKRAINE
UKRAINE CLUB
Sul Ross Elementary celebrate 25 years of "Valentines for Veterans"
Sul Ross Elementary celebrate 25 years of "Valentines for Veterans"