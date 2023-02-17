Major crash shuts down FM 1179 Thursday afternoon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At least two vehicles were involved in a major crash on FM-1179 near Copperfield Drive Thursday afternoon. Traffic was stopped in both directions along FM 1179 as law enforcement worked the scene.

The airbags of one vehicle were deployed. An ambulance was on the scene, but it is unclear if anyone was transported for medical care.

KBTX has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.