Need a little assistance with food, clothing or health? Attend Brazos Valley Community Connection Day!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many nonprofits are working to help Brazos Valley residents, and over 30 of these resources will be in one place this month to help answer questions.

Brazos Valley Community Connection Day is meant to bring those organizations to you and get you the help you need.

Marketing Chair for Brazos Valley Community Connection Day, Erin Mabry, says this is their first event like this and she is excited for everyone to come down to First Baptist Bryan to check it out.

“Everyone will come down to Matt’s House which is in First Baptist Bryan. We will have a welcome table where they can get a folder and then they can start going around to all the organizations that we have there,” said Mabry.

The Director of Communications for SARC, Kayla Duncan, says she encourages people to come out because there will be around 40 community resources there willing to help you with almost anything you need including food assistance, Medicare and Medicaid.

“If we can’t find your answer, we will connect you with someone that can find it for you,” explained Duncan.

The event will be Friday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Matt’s House inside of First Baptist Bryan.

Organizations expected to be at this event are the Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC), Twin City Mission Youth and Family Services, B/CS Habitat for Humanity, Project Hope-Bryan ISD, Brazos Valley Center for Independent Living, Brazos Valley Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, Woodland Springs Hospital, Brazos County Health District, Heart of Texas Goodwill, Ind., The Prenatal Clinic, B/CS Unbound, Health For All, TAMU School of Public Health, TAMU Health Promotions, TAMU School of Nursing, Son-Shine Outreach Center, Inc., Catholic Charities of Central Texas, Brazos Valley Food Bank, First Christian Church, and Scotty’s House.

CC Creations, Piada, Office Depot, Party City, and First Baptist helped make the event possible.

