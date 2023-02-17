No. 25 Men’s Tennis Hosts Oklahoma in Home Opener

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Feb. 17, 2023
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 25 Texas A&M men’s tennis team faces Oklahoma in its home opener, Saturday, Feb. 18. First serve between the Aggies and Sooners is set for 1 p.m.

The Maroon & White look to get back in the win column following a road loss to then-No. 2 Ohio State. The Aggies have faced a tough slate of ranked opponents in their last three matches, but are ready to battle in front of the 12th Man.

Captain Noah Schachter has started the spring in great form, holding a record of 5-1 so far this spring, with four of those wins coming against ranked opponents. Playing the court 2 role for A&M is Raphael Perot, and the junior also boasts three ranked wins since the start of January.

The all-time series between the Aggies and Sooners stands at 8-7, however the last time out between the programs Oklahoma claimed a win. The Maroon & White look to return the favor of last season and secure a win in its opening home match of the season.

Fans can follow the action through livestream or live stats on our website.

