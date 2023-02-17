No. 3 Aggies Travel for a Rematch with No. 2 TCU

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLESON, Texas – The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team heads to North Texas for a rematch with No. 2 TCU at Bear Creek Farms on Saturday at 10 a.m.

This is the second meeting with the Horned Frogs (9-1) as the Aggies (7-3) dropped the first meeting by a tie-breaker to open the season.

LAST TIME OUT

Texas A&M knocked off No. 6 South Carolina, 11-8. Brooke Brombach and Maggie Nealon earned the Aggies’ two points in Flat.

The Maroon & White won Reining, 3-1, with Lauren Hanson, Lisa Bricker and Keesa Luers all collecting points for the Aggies.

After leading at the break, 5-4, the Aggies edged the Gamecocks, 3-2, in Fences and Horsemanship. Alexa Leong, Haley Redifer and Rylee Shufelt earned the Aggie points in Fences, while Alexis Robinson, Cori Cansdale and Ellie Gerbrandt were the point-scorers for the Aggies in Horsemanship. Shufelt and Cansdale won Most Outstanding Performer Honors in Fences and Horsemanship, respectively.

To Learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In addition to previous drug-related charges, Scott and Leslie Siddons are now charged with...
Pair connected to ‘stash house’ in College Station face additional charges
Abraham Eli Escobar, 30
College Station Police: Suspect at center of early morning searches taken into custody in Houston
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
The man was found on the morning of Friday, Jan. 27 alongside a creek in Wolf Pen Creek park.
Police still waiting on autopsy for man found deceased in city park
Possible injuries and people involved is unknown at this time.
Vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 southbound near University Dr.

Latest News

Four Aggies to compete at USATF Indoor Nationals
Texas A&M upsets No. 15 Arizona, 2-1
No. 25 Men’s Tennis Hosts Oklahoma in Home Opener
Highlights: College Station vs Georgetown
Highlights: College Station vs Georgetown