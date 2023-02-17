No. 3 Aggies Travel for a Rematch with No. 2 TCU

BURLESON, Texas – The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team heads to North Texas for a rematch with No. 2 TCU at Bear Creek Farms on Saturday at 10 a.m.

This is the second meeting with the Horned Frogs (9-1) as the Aggies (7-3) dropped the first meeting by a tie-breaker to open the season.

LAST TIME OUT

Texas A&M knocked off No. 6 South Carolina, 11-8. Brooke Brombach and Maggie Nealon earned the Aggies’ two points in Flat.

The Maroon & White won Reining, 3-1, with Lauren Hanson, Lisa Bricker and Keesa Luers all collecting points for the Aggies.

After leading at the break, 5-4, the Aggies edged the Gamecocks, 3-2, in Fences and Horsemanship. Alexa Leong, Haley Redifer and Rylee Shufelt earned the Aggie points in Fences, while Alexis Robinson, Cori Cansdale and Ellie Gerbrandt were the point-scorers for the Aggies in Horsemanship. Shufelt and Cansdale won Most Outstanding Performer Honors in Fences and Horsemanship, respectively.

To Learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.

