Rudder High School band raising funds for new trailer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder High School’s band known as The Rudder Regiment is a fixture on the sidelines at Merrill Green Stadium, but the band and color guard will need a new trailer to keep their program on the road.

The bands consists of 55 students, but that number continues to grow yearly. When the band travels on the road they put their equipment in a trailer, however, its current trailer has become too small to hold all the instruments, equipment and props. Now the school band and its boosters are trying to raise funds for a brand-new trailer they can use for years to come.

Rudder High Head Director of Bands, Stephen Howard, said the current trailer has been nice for moving small equipment for smaller contests, but the growing band has aspirations for more travel and larger competitions.

“The band program as a whole has outgrown its size,” Howard said. “We have much more equipment than we can fit in there to move to things like football games and marching band contests and trips around the state of Texas let alone the country.”

To get all the props and instruments to and from events the band said it’s had to rent an additional truck to travel alongside its trailer.

“A new trailer would be really important to us because we would be able to get everything to and from a contest in just one trailer and be able to have all the students and everything get there safely,” Rudder High Junior and band member Grace Williams said.

Another student in the band, freshman Ahren Terry, said a new trailer means a lot of band members will be able to be more comfortable.

“We wouldn’t have to cram everything into one thing, we wouldn’t have to spend so much money and take away from students who really need that,” Terry said.

As the band and its boosters look towards the future, they have created a fundraiser on widdyup.com to raise $20,000. Howard said the money won’t purchase the trailer, but it will help its band boosters get started with the funds for the trailer.

“A lot of large band programs around the country are starting to use semi-18-wheeler trailers to move all their equipment,” Howard said. “The big benefit about that is there is plenty of space on the inside of the trailer to build it out and really customize it to our needs.”

Those who donate will receive a special video of the students performing as a thank you, “whether it be on their instrument or a special skill they have or in the color guard,” Howard said. “Some of our students have uploaded videos of them performing in different groups we have, and some of them have uploaded them performing their own kind of project.”

Howard said the trailer would be a big community showpiece that can show all the other schools across Texas how much the community cares about its band.

“We can’t have a marching band without the parents, without the students who participate, we can’t have a marching band without the spectators at the seats, at the games and contests who cheer these students on for their hard work,” Howard said. “They put in hours and hours of their work to really work at making their community proud.”

Donations can be made at Stephen Howard’s WiddyUP campaign.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.