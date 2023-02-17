Stepanek, Goerigk medal on day three of SECs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 19 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team sent two swimmers to the podium on the third day of SEC Championships inside the Rec Center Natatorium on Thursday. The Aggies are currently in ninth place with 319 points.

Freshman Giulia Goerigk’s surge in the final lap of the 400 IM A-final allowed her to touch the wall in time to earn bronze as she swam to a 4:06.84. Also competing in the 400 IM finals, Joelle Reddin cut almost four seconds off her personal best, swimming a 4:11.76 to finish atop the C-final, and Alice Marini placed 22nd with a time of 4:15.73.

Medaling in the 200 free for the third year in a row at SECs, Chloe Stepanek claimed silver as she recorded a 1:43.37. Also competing in the finals to help the Aggies, Jordan Buechler finished 21st with a time of 1:46.47.

Olivia Theall held it down for the Aggies in the 100 fly A-final, adding points after finishing fifth (51.80).

Live results for the swimming portion of the meet can be found here and diving results can be found here. The meet will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Remaining Schedule:

Friday, Feb. 17

Prelims – 9:30 a.m.

Finals – 5:30 p.m. – 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breast, Women’s Platform, 400 Medley Relay

Saturday, Feb. 18

Prelims – 9:30 a.m.

Finals – 5:30 p.m. – 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, Men’s Platform, 400 Free Relay

