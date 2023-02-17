Texas A&M upsets No. 15 Arizona, 2-1

CLEARWATER, Florida -- A career-best performance by sophomore Emiley Kennedy in the circle helped the Texas A&M softball team (7-1) upset No. 15 Arizona (5-2), 2-1, Friday morning at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational at the Eddie C. Moore Complex.

Kennedy registered a career-high in strikeouts sitting down eight batters, including two of the last three outs to seal the victory. It marked the sixth career complete-game performance by the lefty and the first against a top-15 opponent.

Locked in a pitchers’ duel in the fourth, the Aggies broke the ice following a pair of singles leading to a Bre Warren ground out to second as Julia Cottrill crossed home plate. A&M’s second run came in the fifth after a Koko Wooley sacrifice fly sent Keely Williams home.

The Texas A&M victory marks the first win over a top-15 team on neutral ground since defeating No. 5 Arizona, 7-6, on February 20, 2020, at the Mary Nutter Classic.

UP NEXT

The Aggies play Friday night as the visiting team against No. 20 UCF on ESPN+ at 6 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS

Koko Wooley – 0-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 SF

Julia Cottrill – 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 H

Trinity Cannon – 1-for-3, 1 H

Rylen Wiggins – 1-for-2, 1 H

Emiley Kennedy – 7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 8 K

SCORING SUMMARY

B4 | Started by a pair of singles from Julia Cottrill and Trinity Cannon, Bre Warren grounded out to second base driving home Cottrill.

B5 | Koko Wolley flied out to right field scoring Keely Williams with a sacrifice fly.

T7 | Dakota Kennedy tripled to left field scoring Kaiah Altmeyer.

