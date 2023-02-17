Treat of the Day: 50 Men Who Can Cook event raises more than $300,000 for education

50 Men Who Can Cook raises more than $300,000
50 Men Who Can Cook raises more than $300,000(College Station ISD Education Foundation)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 126 cooks participated in 50 Men Who Can Cook benefitting the College Station ISD Education Foundation.

This year’s event was the most successful so far, with more than $300,000 raised for education.

The education foundation has a mission of providing resources to inspire learning, enrich opportunities, and recognize the successes of College Station ISD teachers and students.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In addition to previous drug-related charges, Scott and Leslie Siddons are now charged with...
Pair connected to ‘stash house’ in College Station face additional charges
Abraham Eli Escobar, 30
College Station Police: Suspect at center of early morning searches taken into custody in Houston
The man was found on the morning of Friday, Jan. 27 alongside a creek in Wolf Pen Creek park.
Police still waiting on autopsy for man found deceased in city park
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a rally featuring former President...
Justice Dept. in DC taking over Texas AG corruption probe

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Blinn College freshman livestock judging team wins first place at Dixie...
Treat of the Day: Blinn College freshman livestock judging team wins first place at Dixie National
Treat of the Day: Blinn College freshman livestock judging team wins first place at Dixie...
Treat of the Day: Blinn College freshman livestock judging team wins first place at Dixie National
Treat of the Day: Thunder Elite’s Electric & Voltage teams rank #1 nationally
Treat of the Day: Thunder Elite’s Electric & Voltage teams rank #1 nationally
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M graduate nominated for Oscar
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M graduate nominated for Oscar