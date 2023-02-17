Treat of the Day: 50 Men Who Can Cook event raises more than $300,000 for education
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 126 cooks participated in 50 Men Who Can Cook benefitting the College Station ISD Education Foundation.
This year’s event was the most successful so far, with more than $300,000 raised for education.
The education foundation has a mission of providing resources to inspire learning, enrich opportunities, and recognize the successes of College Station ISD teachers and students.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.