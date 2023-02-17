Weekend Gardener: Importance of planting vegetables during the right time of year

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In this week’s Weekend Gardener, we learn about the importance of planting vegetables during the right time of year.

Jayla Fry with Texas A&M AgriLife talks specifically about onions, potatoes and asparagus.

Learn more by watching the segment above in the video player.

You can take a look at the calendar for vegetable planting in Brazos County here.

