Weekend Gardener: Importance of planting vegetables during the right time of year
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In this week’s Weekend Gardener, we learn about the importance of planting vegetables during the right time of year.
Jayla Fry with Texas A&M AgriLife talks specifically about onions, potatoes and asparagus.
You can take a look at the calendar for vegetable planting in Brazos County here.
