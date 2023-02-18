Aggies continue competition at the SEC Championships

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 11 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team continued competition on the second-to-last day of the SEC Championships at the Rec Center Natatorium Thursday night.

The men currently sit in third place with a score of 765, trailing Auburn in second by just 9.5 points.

Jace Brown and Trey Dickey earned their spot in the 200 fly finals, placing 15th and 20th, respectively. Dickey matched his personal best time of 1:44.83.

Ethan Gogulski led the Aggies in the 100 back final, finishing with a ninth-place time of 45.70.

Thomas Shomper and Tyler Hulet finished back-to-back in 18th and 19th, as Shomper clocked a personal best of 46.61.

The team’s top breaststrokers Andres Puente and Alex Sanchez advanced to the evening session in the 100 breast.

Puente finished seventh with a personal best 51.96, while Sanchez came in 13th, touching the wall at 52.31. To cap off day four of the SEC Championships, the 400 medley relay team of Gogulski, Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov placed fifth as they clocked a 3:04.95, good for their second A-cut of the season in the event.

The No. 19 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team had two individual swimmers advance to the A-finals and recorded a season-best 400 medley relay time as the Aggies continued competition at the SEC Championships inside the Rec Center Natatorium on Friday night.

The Aggies remain in ninth place with 470 points.

Olivia Theall and Bobbi Kennett qualified for the A-final in their respective events.

Theall finished fourth overall as she swam the 200 fly to a 1:55.17 and Kennett placed seventh in the 100 breast, recording a 59.72.

Also adding points for A&M in the 100 breast was Andrea Perttula, swimming a personal-best time of 59.69 and Charlotte Longbottom put up 1:00.29.

Jordan Buechler also helped the Aggies up their point total as she placed 21st in the 100 back final (53.04).

Alyssa Clairmont contributed to A&M’s score as she represented the Aggies on the platform, scoring 216.65 to finish 16th.

The Aggies wrapped up the second-to-last day of the SEC Championships as they finished seventh in the 400 medley relay.

In an intense race to notch fourth, Buechler, Kennett, Theall and Chloe Stepanek put together a season-best time of 3:31.89.

Buechler hit a career-best 100 back time as the lead-off on the relay, going 52.79.

Remaining Schedule: Saturday, Feb. 18

Prelims – 9:30 a.m.

Finals – 5:30 p.m. – 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, Men’s Platform, 400 Free Relay

Live results for the swimming portion of the meet can be found here and diving results can be found here. The meet will be streamed on SEC Network+

