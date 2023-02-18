Aggies Wrap up Trip to Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME, IN – Texas A&M’s men’s distance medley relay team and sprinter Tierra Robinson-Jones completed competition at the Alex Wilson Invitational at the Loftus Sports Center on Saturday.

In the men’s DMR, Cooper Cawthra got the race started, splitting 2:57.5 on the 1200m leg. Cawthra handed off to DeMarco Escobar, who clocked a 45.8 split in the 400m. Caden Norris, running the 800m, got the baton next, splitting 1:48.1 before handing off to Eric Casarez. Casarez ran the final 1600m for the Aggies, splitting 4:02.5 to bring the team home in 9:34.00. The time registers as the second-best mark on the season and makes them the No. 5 team in Texas A&M history.

Robinson-Jones claimed the victory in the 400m race, clocking 53.22 to beat the runner-up time by more than three seconds.

Next Up

The group of Aggies will join the rest of the men’s and women’s track & field team at the SEC Indoor Championship meet in Fayetteville on February 24-25.

