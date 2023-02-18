Aggies Wrap up Trip to Notre Dame

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, IN – Texas A&M’s men’s distance medley relay team and sprinter Tierra Robinson-Jones completed competition at the Alex Wilson Invitational at the Loftus Sports Center on Saturday.

In the men’s DMR, Cooper Cawthra got the race started, splitting 2:57.5 on the 1200m leg. Cawthra handed off to DeMarco Escobar, who clocked a 45.8 split in the 400m. Caden Norris, running the 800m, got the baton next, splitting 1:48.1 before handing off to Eric Casarez. Casarez ran the final 1600m for the Aggies, splitting 4:02.5 to bring the team home in 9:34.00. The time registers as the second-best mark on the season and makes them the No. 5 team in Texas A&M history.

Robinson-Jones claimed the victory in the 400m race, clocking 53.22 to beat the runner-up time by more than three seconds.

Next Up

The group of Aggies will join the rest of the men’s and women’s track & field team at the SEC Indoor Championship meet in Fayetteville on February 24-25.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible injuries and people involved is unknown at this time.
Vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 southbound near University Dr.
Accused drug dealer Abraham Escobar has been booked into the Brazos County jail facing multiple...
Accused drug dealer transferred to Brazos County jail
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a rally featuring former President...
Justice Dept. in DC taking over Texas AG corruption probe
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
FILE - Kelly’s sentencing in Chicago is set for Thursday next week.
US prosecutors ask for 25 more years in prison for R. Kelly

Latest News

No. 3 Texas A&M Falls to No. 2 TCU, 15-4
Brazos Valley high school girls’ basketball playoff pairings and results
COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 - Sam Bennett during Texas A&M Aggie Mens Golf Photo...
Bennett breaks Aggie low round record to win Burns Intercollegiate
Iola boys basketball
Carter delivers as Somerville beats Iola 57-53 in seeding contest