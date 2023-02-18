A&M beats two ranked opponents on day two of the Clearwater Invitational

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A career-best performance by sophomore Emiley Kennedy in the circle helped the Texas A&M softball team (7-1) upset No. 15 Arizona (5-2), 2-1, Friday morning at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational at the Eddie C. Moore Complex.

Kennedy registered a career-high in strikeouts sitting down eight batters, including two of the last three outs to seal the victory. It marked the sixth career complete-game performance by the lefty and the first against a top-15 opponent.

Locked in a pitchers’ duel in the fourth, the Aggies broke the ice following a pair of singles leading to a Bre Warren ground out to second as Julia Cottrill crossed home plate. A&M’s second run came in the fifth after a Koko Wooley sacrifice fly sent Keely Williams home.

The Texas A&M victory marks the first win over a top-15 team on neutral ground since defeating No. 5 Arizona, 7-6, on February 20, 2020, at the Mary Nutter Classic.

The Aggies followed up that performance with a 7-0 win against No. 20 UCF.

A&M softball responds to an 8-0 loss to #5 OSU by beating two ranked opponents today.



Cool cool cool #GigEm — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) February 18, 2023

