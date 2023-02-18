A&M beats two ranked opponents on day two of the Clearwater Invitational

(KBTX)
By Tyler Pounds, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A career-best performance by sophomore Emiley Kennedy in the circle helped the Texas A&M softball team (7-1) upset No. 15 Arizona (5-2), 2-1, Friday morning at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational at the Eddie C. Moore Complex.

Kennedy registered a career-high in strikeouts sitting down eight batters, including two of the last three outs to seal the victory. It marked the sixth career complete-game performance by the lefty and the first against a top-15 opponent.

Locked in a pitchers’ duel in the fourth, the Aggies broke the ice following a pair of singles leading to a Bre Warren ground out to second as Julia Cottrill crossed home plate. A&M’s second run came in the fifth after a Koko Wooley sacrifice fly sent Keely Williams home.

The Texas A&M victory marks the first win over a top-15 team on neutral ground since defeating No. 5 Arizona, 7-6, on February 20, 2020, at the Mary Nutter Classic.

The Aggies followed up that performance with a 7-0 win against No. 20 UCF.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In addition to previous drug-related charges, Scott and Leslie Siddons are now charged with...
Pair connected to ‘stash house’ in College Station face additional charges
Abraham Eli Escobar, 30
College Station Police: Suspect at center of early morning searches taken into custody in Houston
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
Possible injuries and people involved is unknown at this time.
Vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 southbound near University Dr.
The man was found on the morning of Friday, Jan. 27 alongside a creek in Wolf Pen Creek park.
Police still waiting on autopsy for man found deceased in city park

Latest News

Iola boys basketball
Carter delivers as Somerville beats Iola 57-53 in seeding contest
Highlights: Thrall vs Mumford
Highlights: Thrall vs Mumford
Aggie Baseball sawing 'em off after a season-opening win over Seattle
No. 5 Aggies open 2023 with 8-2 win Over Seattle U
Group of Aggies travel to South Bend