A&M Consolidated wins two more on the diamond

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated Varsity Lady Tigers knocked in five runs in the third on its way to a 9-3 victory over Hutto on Friday. The Lady Tigers offense in the inning was led by Emma Ford and Savannah Coleman, who all drove in runs.

The Lady Tigers pulled away for good with two runs in the second inning. In the second Brooklyn Gidley singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run and an error scored one run for the Lady Tigers

Consol scored five runs in the third inning and racked up nine hits on the day.

Gidley, Ford, and Jerra Spahr all managed multiple hits. Gidley went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead A&M Consolidated Varsity Lady Tigers in hits.

A&M Consolidated also picked up a win against Weatherford on Friday, 6-1. Brooklyn Gidley led A&M Consolidated Varsity Lady Tigers with two hits in three at bats.

