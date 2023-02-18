Bennett breaks Aggie low round record to win Burns Intercollegiate

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 - Sam Bennett during Texas A&M Aggie Mens Golf Photo...
COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 - Sam Bennett during Texas A&M Aggie Mens Golf Photo Day in College Station, TX. Photo By Bailey Orr/Texas A&M Athletics(Bailey Orr | Bailey Orr)
By Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Bennett fired an 11-under-par, 61 in Friday’s third round to cut a five-stroke deficit and claim a share of the medalist honors at the John Burns Intercollegiate.

Bennett shared the top spot with California’s Sampson Zheng with a 54-hole tally of 18-under, 198. The product of Madisonville, Texas, tamed the par-72, 7,156-yard Ocean Course at Hokuala with birdies on 10 of the first 13 holes in his final round and clinched a share of the top spot by sink a birdie putt on the 18th hole.

The round of 61 was two strokes better than the school record of 63 held by five golfers, including Cameron Peck, Jordan Russell, Brandon Smith, Chandler Phillips and Ben Crancer. Bennett’s 11-under bested the school mark of 9-under set by Peck and Russell.

Leading all golfers with 22 birdies over the 54 holes, Bennett earned a share of his fifth collegiate tournament win with an 18-under, 198. The score tied his best mark at A&M, equaling the 18-under he shot to win the 2022 Louisiana Classics. The 18-under-par is the second best 54-hole tally in the Aggie record book behind Chandler Phillips 19-under at the 2019 Arizona Intercollegiate.

Bennett’s charge helped lead the Aggies run up the leaderboard as the Maroon & White finished third with a 32-under, 832. Texas A&M had a lot of ground to make up after closing out the first round in 10th place. The Aggies climbed up to seventh after the second round and carded the second-best final round of the tournament at 21-under, 267. BYU won the tournament at 54-under, 810 and Arizona was the runner-up with a score of 36-under, 828.

Daniel Rodrigues had a strong final round, including six consecutive birdies en route to a 5-under, 67. He finished tied for 21st at 7-under, 209.

Jaime Montojo also closed out the tournament with a round in the 60s, firing a 3-under, 69 to finish tied for 26th at 5-under 211.

The fivesome was rounded out by Michael Heidelbaugh at 2-under, 214 and Phichaksn Maichon at even, 216. Every Aggie shot under par in the final round.

Playing as an individual, Vishnu Sadagopan was tied for 38th with a three-round tally of 3-under, 213.

The Aggies return to action on February 26-28 when they head to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Southern Highlands Collegiate.

TEAM SCORES

1.      BYU                                     273-271-266=810                -54

2.      Arizona                              278-276-274=828                -36

3.      Texas A&M                       286-279-267=832                -32

4.      California                          277-288-272=837                -27

`     5.      San Diego State              292-279-269=840                -24

6.      Long Beach State           278-284-282=844                -20

t-7.      New Mexico                    282-282-281=845                -19

t-7.      Utah                                   288-284-273=845                -19

9.      USC                                     294-274-279=847                -17

10.      UTEP                                  282-282-284=848                -16

11.      Fresno State                    274-281-284=849                -15

12.      Grand Canyon                 287-276-288=851                -13

13.      Santa Clara                       283-293-276=852                -12

14.      UNCW                               295-278-280=853                -11

t-15.      UNLV                                  296-282-278=856                -8

t-15.      Washington State          294-283-279=856                -8

17.      Nevada                              286-292-280=858                -6

18.      Sacramento State          283-285-295=863                -1

t-19.      Saint Mary’s (Calif.)       287-294-283=864                E

t-19.      Loyola Marymount       297-285-282=864                E

21.      Hawaii                               288-296-283=867                +3

TEXAS A&M INDIVIDUALS

t-1.      Sam Bennett                           70-67-61=198                -18

t-21.      Daniel Rodrigues                   72-69-67=209                -7

t-26.      Jaime Montojo                       70-72-69=211                -5

t-38.      Vishnu Sadagopan (i)           72-71-70=213                -3

t-45.      Michael Heidelbaugh          73-71-70=214                -2

t-67.      Phichaksn Maichon              73-72-71=216                E

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible injuries and people involved is unknown at this time.
Vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 southbound near University Dr.
Accused drug dealer Abraham Escobar has been booked into the Brazos County jail facing multiple...
Accused drug dealer transferred to Brazos County jail
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a rally featuring former President...
Justice Dept. in DC taking over Texas AG corruption probe
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
FILE - Kelly’s sentencing in Chicago is set for Thursday next week.
US prosecutors ask for 25 more years in prison for R. Kelly

Latest News

Iola boys basketball
Carter delivers as Somerville beats Iola 57-53 in seeding contest
Highlights: Thrall vs Mumford
Highlights: Thrall vs Mumford
A&M beats two ranked opponents on day two of the Clearwater Invitational
Aggie Baseball sawing 'em off after a season-opening win over Seattle
No. 5 Aggies open 2023 with 8-2 win Over Seattle U