Brazos Valley business seeing benefits of nationwide retail surge

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - January saw the most significant jump in retail sales that the United States has seen in almost two years.

Sales of U.S. retailers jumped 3% in January.

Businesses like Southern Charm Boutique & Salon in Navasota have seen a substantial increase of 36% from this time last year.

“I was expecting maybe five to 10% because of the traffic that we’ve seen but not the numbers that we actually are seeing,” said owner Tanya Ingram.

Director of Texas A&M Center of Retail Studies Thomas McMillan says a few factors have played into this spike.

More people are making bigger purchases like cars and the weather compared to last year is better suited for consumers to want to go out to shop in stores and eat at restaurants.

January of 2022 also saw higher numbers of COVID cases.

“Omicron was pretty prevalent so when you compare the January to January numbers there’s just a lot more people outside and taking advantage and things of that nature,” said McMillan.

Experts also expect the numbers to not stay as high as they are as the year goes on.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In addition to previous drug-related charges, Scott and Leslie Siddons are now charged with...
Pair connected to ‘stash house’ in College Station face additional charges
Abraham Eli Escobar, 30
College Station Police: Suspect at center of early morning searches taken into custody in Houston
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
Possible injuries and people involved is unknown at this time.
Vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 southbound near University Dr.
The man was found on the morning of Friday, Jan. 27 alongside a creek in Wolf Pen Creek park.
Police still waiting on autopsy for man found deceased in city park

Latest News

Fans say say they’re ready to attend as many games as possible this season, especially when the...
Fans share excitement during opening day for Aggie Baseball
Rudder High School’s band known as The Rudder Regiment is a fixture on the sidelines at Merrill...
KBTX Rudder High Band Trailer
Friday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 2/17
Friday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 2/17
voting at universities
polling locations campuses