Brazos Valley business seeing benefits of nationwide retail surge

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - January saw the most significant jump in retail sales that the United States has seen in almost two years.

Sales of U.S. retailers jumped 3% in January.

Businesses like Southern Charm Boutique & Salon in Navasota have seen a substantial increase of 36% from this time last year.

“I was expecting maybe five to 10% because of the traffic that we’ve seen but not the numbers that we actually are seeing,” said owner Tanya Ingram.

Director of Texas A&M Center of Retail Studies Thomas McMillan says a few factors have played into this spike.

More people are making bigger purchases like cars and the weather compared to last year is better suited for consumers to want to go out to shop in stores and eat at restaurants.

January of 2022 also saw higher numbers of COVID cases.

“Omicron was pretty prevalent so when you compare the January to January numbers there’s just a lot more people outside and taking advantage and things of that nature,” said McMillan.

Experts also expect the numbers to not stay as high as they are as the year goes on.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.